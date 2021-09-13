Maharashtra’s new cases surpass recoveries; active tally rises again

46 more succumb to COVID-19, taking toll to 1.38 lakh; Mumbai adds 357 infections

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases rose again with the State recording 3,623 new infections on Sunday. The State also reported 2,972 recoveries.

After a brief decline, the active case tally has again crossed the 50,000-mark to reach 50,400. Forty-six deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 1,38,142. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

The total cases now stand at 64,97,877 while the State’s cumulative recoveries have risen to 63,05,788 with the recovery rate at 97.04%.

“Of the total 5,59,79,898 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,97,877 [with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.61%] have returned positive with more than 1.43 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate said.

800 cases in Pune

Pune reported more than 800 fresh cases, taking its total tally to 11,23,849. Ten deaths pushed the total fatalities over 18,800. As per district authorities, the active case tally has exceeded 8,200.

Mumbai reported 357 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,35,055, while the active count rose to 5,244. Seven deaths took the city’s fatalities to 16,022.

Ahmednagar reported over 681 new cases and 11 deaths, taking the total tally to 3,19,087 of whom 6,027 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll rose to 6,670.

Satara reported 390 cases and four deaths, taking the total cases to 2,43,981 of whom 5,637 are active, while the fatalities rose to 6,146.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 264 fresh cases and six deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,05,536 with the active cases rising to 1,639 while the total death toll stands at 5,533.

Kolhapur reported 89 new cases but no deaths.