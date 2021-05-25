Maharashtra’s global tender on vaccines gets response from Pfizer, Sputnik, Astra-Zeneca

Mumbai

25 May 2021 23:34 IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gets eight Expression of Interest, extends tender deadline to June 1

Maharashtra government said on Tuesday that three companies have responded to its global tender for anti-covid vaccines but the quotes do not indicate a supply schedule.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on the other hand, has received response from eight suppliers. However, following a request by some suppliers seeking more time to complete the paperwork, the BMC has extended the deadline for Expression of Interest (EoI) to June 1.

“We have received rates from Pfizer, Sputnik and Astra-Zeneca to our global tender. However they have not come up with a supply schedule,” said Maharashtra’s Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

He said India needs a national import policy to avoid unnecessary competition between States seeking vaccines. “If the Centre decides to buy them and distribute, then the pricing will be reasonable and the State’s share can be paid directly to Centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, of the eight who have responded to BMC’s tender, seven have offered to supply Sputnik V and one Astra-Zeneca/Pfizer. One of these suppliers has offered to supply Sputnik Light. An official said they were checking the professional relationship between the vaccine producers and suppliers, adding that deadline was unlikely to be extended beyond June 1. “We are also scrutinising aspects such as number of days required for supply, number of covid vaccines to be supplied and terms and conditions on vaccine cost and payment,” said the official.