Maharashtra’s declining trend in COVID-19 cases continues

Tuesday’s surge one of the lowest single-day figures in more than 15 months

The trend of declining COVID-19 cases continued in Maharashtra with the State reporting 2,791 recoveries on Tuesday as against 1,638 cases as the active case tally dipped to 26,805.

Tuesday’s case surge is one of the lowest single-day figures recorded in more than 15 months. An even lower surge of 1,485 cases had been reported on Monday.

Cumulative fatalities

While 49 deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 1,39,865, the fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

The cases now stand at 65,27,629 while the cumulative recoveries have risen to 64,24,547 with the recovery rate at 97.42%.

“Of the 6,12,48,820 laboratory samples tested thus far, 65,94,820 [with the average case positivity falling to 10.77%] have returned positive with over 1.32 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported just 367 cases taking its tally to 11,51,475 while three deaths pushed the toll over 19,050. As per district authorities, the active case tally has fallen below 4,300.

Mumbai reported 314 cases to take its tally to 7,52,344 while the active count stood at 5,521. Four deaths took the toll to 16,188.

Ahmednagar reported 245 cases and 10 deaths, taking its toll to 3,37,668 of whom 3,151 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll rose to 6,992.

Satara reported 67 cases and five deaths taking the tally to 2,49,986 of whom 958 are active, while the toll rose to 6,392.

Drop in active cases

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 34 cases and one death. The tally stands at 2,09,419 with the active cases dropping to 717 while its toll stands at 5,606.

Kolhapur reported a mere seven cases and a single death, taking its total to 2,06,570. The active cases have dropped sharply to a mere 185. The cumulative death toll stands at 5,843.