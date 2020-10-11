Coronavirus | Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate nears 83%

Pune

11 October 2020 23:47 IST

10,461 recoveries almost match case surge of 10,792 in State

Maharashtra reported 10,792 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total case tally to 15,28,226, of which 2,21,174 are active. With 309 deaths, the State’s toll has climbed to 40,349.

The recoveries almost matched the case surge with 10,461 people being discharged to take the cumulative recoveries to 12,66,240. “The State’s recovery rate has risen to a new high of 82.86%, while its case fatality rate stands at 2.64%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district reported over 1,500 cases to take its total case tally to 3,15,774, while 30 deaths saw its toll climb to 6,248. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has exceeded 87%, while the number of active cases is below 32,500.

2,170 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported yet another high surge of 2,170 cases to take its tally to 2,29,446, of which 25,767 are active. With 42 fatalities, the city’s toll rose to 9,433. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 550 new cases as its case load crossed the 73,000 mark. Five deaths saw its toll rise to 1,993. Navi Mumbai reported nine deaths as its toll rose to 957, while 292 cases saw its total case tally rise to 43,576.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 600 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 86,897, of which 8,989 are active. A sharp fatality spike of 35 deaths saw the death toll climb to 2,330.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 20 deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,268. As many as 344 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 42,541, of which 7,727 are active.

Sangli reported more than 300 cases to take the district’s tally to 42,999, of which 6,684 are active. With 15 deaths, the total death toll has risen to 1,326.

Kolhapur reported 25 deaths as its toll rose to 1,479. The district recorded its lowest surge in days, with just 135 new cases to take its total case tally to 45,849, of which 4,406 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported nearly 628 new cases as its total case tally reached 85,727, of which 14,719 are active. With 11 more fatalities, the district’s total death has climbed to 1,448.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported a relatively low surge of 200 cases and five deaths as its total case tally rose to 51,059, of which 4,820 are active, while its death toll has climbed to 1,308.

Ahmednagar reported over 500 fresh cases as its total case tally rose to 50,137, of which 7,497 are active. With 11 more deaths, the total death toll has surged to 788.

74,000 samples tested

“Of a total of 76,43,584 laboratory samples tested thus far, 15,28,226 (19.99%) have returned positive, with around 74,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Awate. A total of 23,10,783 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 24,726 are in institutional quarantine facilities.