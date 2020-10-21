Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases outpace recoveries for first time in 2 weeks

Pune

21 October 2020 00:15 IST

Mumbai reports 1,091 cases, 45 deaths

Maharashtra reported 8,151 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to take its total case tally to 16,09,516. For the first time in nearly a fortnight, the recoveries were less than the case surge, with 7,429 patients being discharged. The State’s active cases stand at 1,74,265.

With 213 more deaths, the death toll has reached 42,453. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 13,92,308, with the recovery rate rising to 86.5%.

“Of a total of 82,51,234 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,09,516 (19.51%) have returned positive, with around 66,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.64%.

Pune district reported more than 1,100 cases to take its total case tally to 3,25,379, while 58 deaths — of which 51 are from an earlier period — saw its death toll climb to 6,561. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has exceeded 91%, with the number of active cases dipping below 20,000 to stand at just over 18,000.

Mumbai reported 1,091 cases to take its tally to 2,44,260, of which 19,553 are active. As many as 45 fatalities saw its toll rise to 9,864. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 301 cases as its tally crossed 77,500. Eight deaths saw its toll rise to 2,018.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 1,000 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 96,611, of which 6,081 are active. As many as 13 deaths saw the death toll climb to 2,660.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 10 deaths to take its death toll to 1,371. As many as 213 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 45,034, of which 6,257 are active. Sangli reported 183 cases but no deaths as the district’s total tally rose to 44,966 of which 3,645 are active.

In its lowest surge in months, Kolhapur recorded just 36 new cases as its total tally reached 46,494, of which 2,396 are active. With five deaths, the death toll went up to 1,563.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported nearly 600 cases as its total case tally reached 89,697, of which 11,732 are active. With 12 deaths, the district’s death count reached 1,508.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 144 new cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 52,447, of which only 2,992 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,316.

A total of 24,34,687 people across the State are in home quarantine and 23,488 are in institutional quarantine facilities.