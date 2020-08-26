Maharashtra’s case tally crosses 7 lakh

State reports 10,425 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh COVID-19 cases , taking the State’s case tally to 7,03,823, a State health official said. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh mark.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the State rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day, the official said.

There are 1,65,921 active cases in Maharashtra now. As many as 12,300 people were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,14,790.

Mumbai reported 587 new cases and 35 deaths. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,37,683 and the death toll to 7,474. There are 17,938 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now, the health official said. Pune city reported 1,228 new cases and 36 deaths. So far, 37,24,911 tests have been carried out in the State.