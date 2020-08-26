Maharashtra’s case tally crosses 7 lakh

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh COVID-19 cases , taking the State’s case tally to 7,03,823, a State health official said. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh mark.
The death toll due to the pandemic in the State rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day, the official said.
There are 1,65,921 active cases in Maharashtra now. As many as 12,300 people were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,14,790.
Mumbai reported 587 new cases and 35 deaths. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,37,683 and the death toll to 7,474. There are 17,938 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now, the health official said. Pune city reported 1,228 new cases and 36 deaths. So far, 37,24,911 tests have been carried out in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath