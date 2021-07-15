Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 case tally sees incremental rise again

Pune

15 July 2021 21:43 IST

Over 8,000 new cases; Kolhapur, Pune and Satara report the maximum fatalities and cases.

Maharashtra again saw a marginal case rise on Thursday, reporting a spike of 8,010 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to just 7,391 recoveries, as the active case tally, which had dipped in the past few days, rose incrementally to 1,07,205.

The death toll remained comparatively low, with a total of 170 deaths pushing the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,26,560, with the case fatality rate standing at 2.04%. The fatalities were chiefly concentrated in western Maharashtra, with Kolhapur, Pune and Satara reporting the maximum fatalities and cases.

The total cases have reached 61,89,257 while cumulative recoveries have risen to 59,44,801 with the recovery rate remaining constant at 96.17%.

“Of a total 4,48,24,211 laboratory samples tested thus far, 61,89,257 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.81%) have returned positive with over 2.15 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 1,100 new cases taking its total cases to 10,72,423. As many as 26 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 17,577. As per district authorities, the active case tally stood at 9,500 while the total death toll has crossed 18,130.

Mumbai reported 528 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,29,791 while the active count declined to 10,925. As many as 13 fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,667.

Kolhapur continued to top the case surge in the State, reporting 1,249 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,79,807. However, the active cases saw an incremental decline, falling to 11,264 from the erstwhile figure of 11,400. Twenty-seven deaths saw the cumulative death toll rise to 5,155.

While the second wave of the pandemic has tapered off in many districts like Nagpur and Nashik, Kolhapur is still not showing any signs of a significant case climbdown, reporting an average 1,300-1,500 cases a day.

Satara reported 963 cases and 18 deaths as its total cases rose to 2,05,626 of which 7,783 are active (a marginal dip in active cases) while the death toll climbed to 4,957.

Neighbouring Sangli reported more than 1,000 new cases and eight deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,69,231 with the active cases rising to 11,346 while its total death toll reached 4,605.