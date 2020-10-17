Maharashtra’s active cases dip below 1.90 lakh mark

State records 13,885 COVID-19 recoveries, 11,447 new cases and 306 more deaths

Maharashtra reported 13,885 COVID-19 recoveries as opposed to 11,447 new cases on Friday, as the State’s total case tally reached 15,76,062.

With 306 more deaths (of which 125 are from the period before last week), the total death toll has now climbed to 41,502. While the State’s active cases have dipped to 1,89,715, the cumulative recoveries have risen to 13,44,368, with the State’s recovery rate at 85.3%.

“Of a total of 79,89,693 laboratory samples tested thus far, 15,76,062 (19.73%) have returned positive, with around 75,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stands at 2.63%.

Pune district reported under 1,200 cases to take its total case tally to 3,21,858, and 73 deaths (of which 36 are from an earlier period) saw its total death toll climb to 6,431. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate has climbed to a new high of 88.53%, with the number of active cases in the district dipping below 24,000.

1,853 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai continued to see another big spike of 1,853 cases to take its total case tally to 2,38,544, of which 22,555 are active. With 37 fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 9,638. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region , Thane reported nearly 500 cases as its total case tally crossed the 76,000-mark. Ten new deaths saw its death toll rise to 2,032.

Huge spike in Nagpur

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a massive spike of more than 3,000 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 92,841, of which 8,273 are active. Fifteen deaths saw the toll climb to 2,403. In western Maharashtra, Satara reported seven deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,336. As many as 211 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 43,965, of which 6,913 are active.

Sangli reported over 200 cases to take its tally to 44,219, of which 4,803 are active. With 15 deaths, the toll has risen to 1,401. Kolhapur recorded just 58 new cases as its tally reached 46,234, of which 2,547 are active. With 12 deaths, the toll stands at 1,510.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik reported nearly 450 cases taking its tally to 88,343, of which 12,542 are active. With eight deaths, the toll has reached 1,479. Jalgaon reported its lowest surge in months, with only 64 new cases and just five deaths as its total case tally reached 51,761, of which only 3,321 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,322.

A total of 23,33,522 people across the State are in home quarantine and 23,409 are in institutional quarantine facilities, Dr. Awate said.