Maharashtra’s active case tally rises; 2,752 new cases recorded

State reports 1,743 more recoveries, 45 deaths

After days of recoveries outweighing cases, Maharashtra’s witnessed a reversal on Sunday, with the State reporting just 1,743 recoveries as opposed to 2,752 new COVID-19 cases.

As a result, the State’s active case tally has marginally risen to 44,831. The total case tally has reached 20,09,106. With 45 fatalities, the total death toll has climbed to 50,785. The cumulative recoveries stand at 19,12,264, while the State’s recovery rate is 95.18%.

“Of a total of 1,42,07,595 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,09,106 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.14%) have returned positive, with over 62,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. He added that the State’s case fatality now stands at 2.53%.

479 cases in Mumbai

Pune reported more than 500 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,85,442. Two deaths saw the total death toll rise to 7,901. As per district administration figures, the district’s active case tally stands at a little over 4,800, while the recovery rate is 96.35%. Mumbai city reported 479 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,06,050, of which just 6,328 are active. Seven fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,304.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 300 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,34,033, of which 4,048 are currently active. Four deaths saw the total death toll reach 3,326. In western Maharashtra, Satara reported four deaths, while 64 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,027, of which just 734 are active. Its death toll stands at 1810. Neighbouring Sangli reported a mere 27 cases and no deaths. The district’s case tally reached 50,721, of which 516 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,779.

Kolhapur reported just nine cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 49,074, of which just 188 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported over 161 cases and just one fatality as its total case tally reached 120,174, of which 1,332 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,976. Jalgaon reported just 19 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 57,218, of which 584 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,474.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 2,08,993 people across the State are in home quarantine and 2,309 are in institutional quarantine facilities.