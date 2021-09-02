Maharashtra’s active case tally further dips to 50,607

Pune

02 September 2021 23:17 IST

4,755 recoveries, 4,342 cases recorded in State

Maharashtra’s recoveries barely exceeded its cases on Thursday, with 4,755 patients being discharged against 4,342 new COVID-19 cases. The active case tally has dipped again to 50,607.

As many as 55 deaths took the State’s toll to 1,37,551. The case fatality rate remains at 2.12%.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said while cases were declining, the threat from the virus was far from over. He said a lockdown would only be imposed in if the oxygen demand rose to a very high level.

The total cases have reached 64,73,674, while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,81,985, with the recovery rate rising incrementally to 97.03%.

“Of a total 5,43,27,469 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,73,674 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.92%) have returned positive, with more than 1.75 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported nearly 950 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,21,068, while four deaths pushed the total death over 18,700.

As per district authorities, the active case tally has exceeded 9,300.

Mumbai reported 440 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,45,010, while the active count rose incrementally to 3,756. Three deaths took the city’s death toll to 15,984.

Ahmednagar reported 846 new cases and 14 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,10,714, of whom 4,928 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll rose to 6,558.

Satara reported 452 new cases and nine deaths, taking the total cases to 2,39,666, of whom 5,684 are active, while the death toll rose to 6,032.

Neighbouring Sangli reported nearly 250 new cases and two deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,02,403, with the active cases declining to 3,778, while its total death toll reached 5,492.

Kolhapur reported 97 new cases and a single death, taking its total case tally to 2,04,199. The active cases have now dipped to 1,052. The cumulative death toll stands at 5,803.