Maharashtra’s active case tally drops to 1.01 lakh

Pune

16 July 2021 22:46 IST

Health Minister Rajesh Tope urges industries to vaccinate their workforce to continue operating their units

Maharashtra reported 13,452 recoveries against a surge of 7,761 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The State’s active case tally has dipped to 1,01,337, while 167 deaths pushed the total toll to 1,26,727, with the case fatality rate at 2.04%. The total tally touched 61,97,018, while cumulative recoveries rose to 59,65,644, with the recovery rate at 96.27%.

“Of 4,50,39,617 laboratory samples tested thus far, 61,97,018 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.76%) have returned positive, with over 2.15 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope urged industries to vaccinate their workforce to continue operating their units. He said the Kolhapur district administration must prioritise vaccination as 171 villages have been affected by floods.

Highest cases in Kolhapur

Kolhapur reported more than 1,200 new cases — the highest in the State yet again — taking its total case tally to 1,81,094. However, the active cases saw a significant decline, falling to 9,529 from 11,300. A total of 13 deaths saw the cumulative death toll rise to 5,168.

Satara reported 764 cases and 14 deaths as its total cases rose to 2,06,390, of whom 7,188 are active, while the death toll climbed to 4,971. Neighbouring Sangli reported more than 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,70,275, with the active cases declining to 9,920, while its total death toll reached 4,617.

Over 1,100 cases in Pune

Pune reported over 1,100 new cases, taking its total cases to 10,73,547. As many as 32 deaths took the total death toll to 17,609. As per district authorities, the active case tally stood at 9,700, while the toll has crossed 18,140.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while reviewing the pandemic situation in the Pune division, ruled out any relaxations in the district, which has been reporting a daily surge of more than 1,100 cases. District authorities have also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC around popular tourist attractions in Mulshi, Maval and Velhe taluks to preclude large congregations of people during the monsoon.

Mumbai reported 443 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,30,234, while the active count declined to 10,913. As many as 11 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 15,678.