Maharashtra’s active case tally drops below 78,000

State records 6,600 new cases, 7,431 recoveries

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 7,431 recoveries as against 6,600 new COVID-19 cases. The active case tally has dipped to 77,494, while 190 deaths have pushed the total toll to 1,32,335, with the case fatality rate climbing to 2.1%.

The total case tally has reached 62,96,756, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 60,83,319, with the recovery rate at 96.61%.

“Of 4,77,60,862 laboratory samples tested thus far, 62,96,756 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.18%) have returned positive, with over 2.01 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune recorded 1,087 new cases, taking its tally to 10,88,340. Nine deaths pushed the toll over 18,296. As per district authorities, the active case tally has risen to 9,600.

Mumbai reported 322 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,34,434, while the active case tally dipped to 5,402. Seven fatalities took the city’s death toll to 15,880. Ahmednagar reported more than 850 cases and eight deaths, taking its total cases to 2,83,272, of whom 4,709 are active. Its death toll has risen to 6,129. Kolhapur reported 650 new cases, taking its tally to 1,93,174. The active cases dipped to 6,581, and 37 deaths saw the toll rise to 5,495.

Satara district reported 830 cases and 40 deaths as its tally rose to 2,17,868, of whom 7,936 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,255. Sangli reported more than 750 new cases and 12 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,83,303, with the active cases declining to 7,656. The total death toll has reached 5,028.