Maharashtra’s active case tally dips further to 57,579

State records 5,557 recoveries, 5,225 new cases

Maharashtra’s recoveries marginally outweighed its case surge on Thursday, with 5,557 patients being discharged as against 5,225 new COVID-19 cases. The State’s active case tally saw a marginal dip to touch 57,579.

With 154 deaths, the cumulative fatalities has risen to 1,35,567, while the case fatality rate stands at 2.11%.

The total case tally has reached 64,11,570, while total recoveries have risen to 62,14,921, with the recovery rate standing at 96.93%.

“Of a total of 5,17,14,950 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,11,570 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.4%) have returned positive with more than 2.55 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune recorded over 1,000 new cases, taking its tally to 11,07,665, while 25 deaths pushed the toll over 18,550. District authorities said active cases stand over 8,200.

282 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 282 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,40,289, while the active count marginally rose to 3,030. Five fatalities took the city’s death toll to 15,935.

Ahmednagar district reported over 750 new cases and 11 deaths, taking its tally to 3,00,969, of whom 6,127 are active. The toll has risen to 6,393. Satara reported 707 new cases and 37 deaths, taking the tally to 2,32,131, of whom 6,792 are active, while the toll climbed to 5,646.

Sangli reported over 500 new cases and 13 deaths. The tally stands at 1,96,652, with active cases rising to 5,316 while its toll reached 5,477.

In its lowest daily surge in days, Kolhapur reported just 170 new cases, taking its case tally to 2,01,996. The active cases fell incrementally to 2,643. Ten fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,733.