Maharashtra’s active case tally dips below 1.75 lakh

Pune

07 June 2021 23:51 IST

Total death toll crosses one lakh mark; Pune reports more than 900 new cases

Maharashtra on Monday reported 10,557 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to 14,433 recoveries as its active case tally dipped to 1,74,320. The total death toll, however, crossed the one lakh mark, climbing to 1,00,130, with the case fatality rate at 1.72%.

A total of 340 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 96 occurred during the last 48 hours, and a further 58 during the past week. As many as 186 fatalities have been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department.

With the ‘unlocking’ process commencing after two months in a number of districts and cities, the State government has decided to make the availability of medical oxygen in a particular city or district as the pivot of its unlocking policy in order to cope with an anticipated ‘third wave’.

With the easing of restrictions, The Nashik division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has decided to increase the frequency of buses to different cities given the ease of restrictions on the inter-district movement of people. To the relief of gym and salon owners, who have suffered much during the lockdown, Pune city witnessed the reopening of these establishments at 50% capacity on Monday.

Meanwhile, the State’s total cases have reached 58,31,781 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 55,64,348, with the recovery rate rising to 95.25%.

“Of 3,66,96,139 laboratory samples tested thus far, 58,42,000 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.92%) have returned positive, with over 1.88 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 900 new cases, taking its total cases to 10,27,651. As per State Health Department figures, only eight deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 13,391. As per district authorities, the active case tally has declined below 20,000, while the total death toll has crossed 20,050.

Mumbai recorded a spike of 730 cases to take its total case tally to 7,11,373, while the active case count has declined further to 17,591. As many as 28 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 14,999.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur continued to report big surges, with more than 1,400 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,24,312, of whom 18,520 are active. Forty-two deaths saw the cumulative death toll rise to 3,756.

Neighbouring Satara reported 1,148 new cases and 32 deaths, taking its total cases to 1,75,047, of whom 13,602 are active. Its death toll has risen to 3,367.

Ahmednagar reported its lowest surge in days with 486 cases and 12 deaths as its total death toll rose to 3,462 and the total cases reached 2,56,761, of whom 6,061 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported 279 new cases and six deaths. The total case tally stands at 3,90,702, with the active cases declining to 5,326, while its total death toll reached 4,939.