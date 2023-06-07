Maharashtra youth detained at Tripura border wanted to meet his Bangladeshi wife

June 07, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - Agartala

A youth from Maharashtra was detained during his desperate bid to speak to his Bangladeshi wife across the border fence in Khowai of west Tripura. The 28-year-old youth who gave his name as Neelkanth Manik Dandgule is an expat worker in Saudi Arabia.

Some foreign currency notes and a mobile phone were found in his possession. “He was not carrying any incriminating document or objectionable item”, an officer of the Khowai police district told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Mr. Dandgule was detained by a Border Security Force patrol on Sunday night at Khengra Bari border in Khowai. He was later handed over to the police.

The police said an investigation corroborated the detainee’s claim that he had come all the way to speak to his wife across the fence at Khengra Bari. The couple could not meet as the youth was captured at a short distance from the border.

Tripura police have also contacted its Maharashtra counterpart to verify if Mr. Dandgule had any criminal record. The police were contemplating releasing him on personal bond, according to an officer.