Maharashtra yet again records over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases

2,302 more recoveries, 34 deaths in State; active case tally rises to 54,179

COVID-19 cases continued to outpace recoveries as Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,558 new cases as opposed to 2,302 recoveries as the active case tally rose to 54,179 .

The total case tally has now reached 19,69,114, while 34 fatalities saw the total death toll climb to 50,061. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 18,63,702.

The State’s recovery rate is 94.65%, while the case fatality rate stands at 2.54%. “Of 1,34,01,170 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,69,114 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.69%) have returned positive, with over 63,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported over 600 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,78,539. Seven deaths saw the total death toll rise to 7,828. As per district administration figures, the active case tally stands at 5,646, while the district’s recovery rate is 96.08%.

657 new cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 657 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,98,892, of which just 7,927 are active. Five fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,186.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 450 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,29,675, of which 5,304 are currently active. Seven deaths saw the total death toll reach 3,263.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported a single death as its cumulative death toll stood at 1,786, while 60 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 55,227, of which just 847 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 25 cases and no deaths as the district’s case tally reached 50,420, of which just 425 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,770.

Kolhapur reported just 21 cases and no fatalities as its total case tally reached 48,859m of which just 119 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,663.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 200 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 117,738, of which 1,918 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,942.

Jalgaon reported 54 new cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 56,629, of which only 629 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,463.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 2,34,845 people across the State are in home quarantine and 2,453 are in institutional quarantine facilities.