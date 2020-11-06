Maharashtra woman suffers critical eye injuries while warding off attacker

A woman sustained critical injuries to both her eyes while trying to resist an alleged molestation attempt in a village in Pune’s Shirur tehsil.

According to the Pune Rural Police, the shocking incident occurred on Tuesday night after the lady, who works as a labourer, had stepped out to answer nature’s call.

She was allegedly assaulted while resisting her attacker and has lost the use of one of her eyes while the other has been severely damaged, said authorities.

The Shirur police have registered an FIR against an unknown person and the search for the attacker is on.

“The woman, a resident of Nhavare village, was attacked by an unidentified person on Tuesday night when she stepped out of her house. She was critically injured and was admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital. We are probing the case and will soon nab the accused,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

The incident was strongly condemned by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MPs Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe, the elected representatives of Baramati and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

Stating that such a crime was intolerable, both Ms. Sule and Mr. Kolhe have urged authorities to nab the attacker as soon as possible.