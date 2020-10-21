Mumbai

Maharashtra withdraws general consent to CBI

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), curtailing its powers in the State.

The CBI will now have to approach the State government on a case to case basis, seeking permission to conduct investigations. Maharashtra is the third State after West Bengal and Rajasthan to take such an action.

The move comes a day after the CBI registered an FIR in the TRP scam, allegedly involving Republic TV. The Mumbai Police, which registered the case on October 8, was conducting a probe into the matter. The CBI on Tuesday took over the probe based on an FIR filed in Uttar Pradesh.

