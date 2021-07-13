Maharashtra unveils new EV policy

State government sets target of 10% share in new vehicle registrations by 2025

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) policy and its plans to attract EV manufacturing companies and allied businesses to the State by offering incentives to industries as well as to consumers.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray officially unveiled the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021, which aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, its production and strengthen necessary infrastructure. The State Cabinet had approved the policy on July 4.

The policy offers industries all the benefits under the ‘D+’ category of mega projects irrespective of the location of the manufacturing unit in the State. D+ category benefits are meant for industries in the least developed parts of the State.

The policy also states that the incentives will be applicable from the date of notification of policy and will be disbursed through the Industries, Energy and Labour Departments.

Mr. Thackeray said, “Maharashtra is one of the leading States in the country in vehicle manufacture and we intend to continue this. With the incentives that we are offering to manufacturers along with the existing infrastructure in the State and considering the urban population which might be most interested in electric vehicles, we expect manufacturers to keep Maharashtra as their priority.”

Road tax exemption

All EVs sold in the State shall be exempted from road tax as well as registration charges. Vehicles sold without battery will be eligible for 50% of the demand incentive, while the remaining incentive amount will be given to the energy operator. The incentives disbursement system will be made digital.

Mr. Thackeray said that the aims of the policy include ensuring that EVs comprise at least 10% of new vehicles registered by 2025; all new government vehicles are EVs from April 2022; 25% electrification of public transport by 2025 in six urban centres: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik; and setting up 2,500 charging stations in urban areas and highways.

He said, “Urban local bodies shall be encouraged to provide property tax rebates to residential owners for installing private charging infrastructure. EV charging stations will be considered amenities and spaces will be earmarked for them in the development plans of cities.”