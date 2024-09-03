GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra train passenger attacked: GRP to re-arrest accused trio as court cancels bail

Court cancelled their bail on Monday after the police added the charges of dacoity and hurting religious feelings against them.

Published - September 03, 2024 02:55 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

With a court cancelling the bail granted to three men arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in an express train on the suspicion of carrying beef in Maharashtra's Nashik, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an operation to trace the trio to re-arrest them in the case, officials said.

The court cancelled their bail on Monday (September 2, 2024) after the police added the charges of dacoity and hurting religious feelings against them.

The 72-year-old victim, Ashraf Ali Sayyed Hussain, from Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra, was assaulted by a group on board the Dhule-Mumbai CSMT Express on August 28 on the suspicion of carrying beef.

A video of the incident went viral on social media and the police arrested three men from Dhule - Akash Awhad (30), Nitesh Ahire (30) and Jayesh Mohite (21) - on August 31. They were presented in a court the next day, which granted bail to them.

As the GRP could not keep them in its custody after they were granted bail, the accused were allowed to go home, an official said, adding that the trio was going to Mumbai to take part in a police recruitment drive when the incident took place.

Based on the additional information provided by the victim, the police added charges of dacoity and hurting religious sentiments in the case, and also applied to cancel the bail, he said.

The same court then allowed the police's plea and cancelled the bail granted to the three accused on Monday, paving the way for their re-arrest, the official said.

Anticipating that the accused persons will return to their residences in Dhule, police personnel were deployed outside their residences in plain clothes, but the trio was not found there, he said.

As a result, the GRP has launched an operation to trace and nab the three accused, the official said.

The GRP is trying to apprehend all individuals involved in the case, the official said.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.