Maharashtra touches new COVID-19 peak: 23,816 cases

For fourth time in a week, State reports single-day surge of over 20,000 cases; 380 more deaths recorded

Maharashtra recorded 23,816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike yet, taking its tally to 9,67,349.

With 380 more deaths, the State’s total toll has risen to 27,787. Of these, 237 fatalities were reported in the last 48 hours, while 55 deaths occurred last week. The remaining 88 deaths occurred in the period prior to last week, said State Health Department authorities.

This is the fourth time in barely a week that the State has reported a surge of more than 20,000 cases in a single day. Maharashtra has added more than 1.75 lakh new cases since the beginning of September. The number of active cases has now risen to 2,52,734. As many as 13,906 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 6,86,462.

“The State’s recovery rate stands at 70.96%, while its case fatality rate has marginally reduced to 2.87%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported a record surge of nearly 6,000 cases to take its tally to 2,12,563. The district reported 46 deaths, pushing its toll to 4,584. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases stands at 36,800. Mumbai reported 1,910 new cases, taking its tally to 1,60,744, of which 25,665 are active. With 43 fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 7,985.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported its highest single-day surge of over 2,100 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 42,974, of which 18,322 are active. With 29 deaths, the district’s total toll has now shot up to 1,137.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported a massive spike of 960 cases as its case load crossed the 52,000 mark. Fifteen more deaths saw its death toll rise to 1,583. Raigad reported nine deaths and a surge of 818 cases to take its toll to 547 and tally to 22,181.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported a surge of more than 1,000 new cases, taking its total tally to 28,218, of which 9,272 are active. Sixteen new deaths saw the district’s death toll rise to 796. Neighbouring Sangli reported more than 700 cases, taking the district’s cumulative tally to 20,924, of which 8,356 are active. With 36 deaths, the district’s toll has surged to 632.

Satara district reported 851 new cases to take its total case tally to 20,657, of which 8,017 are active. Five new deaths took its cumulative toll to 453. Nashik district, a major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported more than 1,300 fresh cases as its total tally reached 49,651, of which 10,827 are active. With eight deaths, the district’s total toll has reached 1,004.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 615 fresh cases and six new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 33,138, of which 7,709 are active, while the death toll has now climbed to 963. Aurangabad in the Marathwada region reported a spike of 860 cases as its case load rose to 27,122, of which 6,365 are active. With nine deaths, the toll has risen to 722.

“Of a total of 48,83,006 laboratory samples tested so far, 9,67,641 (19.81%) have returned positive. Nearly 94,000 samples were tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Awate. A total of 16,11,280 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 37,644 are in institutional quarantine facilities.