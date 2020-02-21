Maharashtra to spend over ₹250 crore on internships

Mumbai

21 February 2020 02:08 IST

Announcement may be made during presentation of Budget; programme will continue for four years

The Maharashtra government will spend over ₹250 crore every year on its project to extend internships to around one lakh graduates in government offices. The announcement is likely to be made in the State Budget to be presented on March 6. The programme will continue for four years with a total spending of nearly ₹1,000 crore.

This is part of the Maharashtra government’s soon-to-be-launched Maha e-skill 2020 mission.

“The scheme was positively received as it is about giving employment and enhancing skills of the youth to make them job-ready. We will be spending ₹250 crore in the first year and will continue it for four years,” said an official in the Skill Development Department.

He said the announcement will most likely be made in the State Budget.

The approval for the project comes in the wake of recent letter drafted by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to not cancel the CM Fellowship Programme, under which select youngsters were working directly in coordination with the Chief Minister’s Office and monitoring the implementation of various government schemes at the local level.

According to an official from the State’s Skill Development Department, the new scheme will provide opportunities to over one lakh graduates, irrespective of their field of education, to work directly with various government departments from the tehsil level to Mantralaya.

The first six months will contain practicals, wherein the trainees will learn about the functions of government, the different works and departments. In the next year, the youngsters will be given work in their respective departments.