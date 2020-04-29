Maharashtra to reopen more industries in green, orange zones

As the second phase of the lockdown enters its final week, the State government has decided to reopen more industries in green and orange zones. As of Tuesday, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has received 15,846 applications, mostly from industries involved in manufacturing cement, steel, chemicals and fibre.

B. Venugopal Reddy, principal secretary, Industries Department, said, “We have started receiving applications from industries to allow them to restart production. MIDC has received 15,846 self-attested applications. Of these, over 4,500 industries have resumed work after adhering to the conditions put forward by the Central and State governments.” The terms include practising social distancing, following the standard operating procedure, and arranging transportation for employees.

MIDC had also received applications from industries seeking permission for 3,83,613 labourers to resume work. Of these, over 96,000 labourers have been allowed to rejoin work. MIDC has also permitted around 2,500 industrial vehicles to ply. Industries have been directed to implement safety measures such as thermal screening of staff and supply of sanitisers and masks.

Sources in the Industries Department said no new permissions have been granted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region. An MIDC officer said, “We are mainly getting applications from green and orange zones.”

The officer said the government is committed to helping food processing industries that were allowed to reopen in the first phase of the lockdown, but were unable to function owing to lack of raw materials and labourers. In the first phase, the Industries Department had allowed 1,966 industries involved in the production of essential commodities to resume operations.