Maharashtra to open up economic activities in 20 districts from April 20

Maharashtra will open up industrial activity in Special Economic Zone and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) zones in as many as 20 districts from April 20, State Industries Minister Subhash Desai said on Thursday.

These districts have been identified as posing “least danger” to economic activity because the number of COVID-19 cases are the lowest here, Mr. Desai said after finalising a review proposal for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“As per my information, six districts in the State have zero Corona cases and rest 14 have only one or two reported COVID-19 cases. There is no harm after keeping all protocols in place to open up businesses and economic activities here as per the central guidelines,” Mr Desai said.

With the onset of the second phase of the national lockdown from Wednesday, the Centre issued fresh guidelines to all States to permit some industries, with riders, to operate after April 20.

Maharashtra has about 230 industrial zones developed by the MIDC. The easing up measures will not be applied to as many as 12 municipal corporations that have been declared as red zone, the minister said.

Senior officials said even as the borders of the districts will be closed, arrangements will be made to allow raw material to come in and out of the industrial zones to facilitate economic and industrial activity. The industries will be asked to make special arrangements for food and accommodation of the labour while ensuring social distancing needs and passes for them. “We will present our plan to honourable chief minister today,” said Mr Desai.