Maharashtra to face water scarcity, flooding and higher temperatures, says IPCC report

March 26, 2023 01:48 am | Updated March 25, 2023 06:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

Over the next few years, Maharashtra is expected to face the twin challenges of both water scarcity and flooding, apart from higher temperatures, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) latest report.

The IPCC’s Synthesis Report, released earlier this week, outlines a comprehensive assessment of the current state of scientific knowledge related to climate change and predicts that temperatures will continue to rise globally.

The report’s findings specific to Maharashtra have been authored by Anjal Prakash, research director of the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business, and Joyashree Roy, a professor at the energy economics programme of the Asian Institute of Technology.

Crop impact

“Higher temperatures could lead to more heat waves, which could pose a significant health risk to the State. Maharashtra has already experienced water scarcity in recent years. Some crops could become more difficult to grow, while others may benefit from a warmer climate,” the report highlights.

It also warns of an increased risk of flooding in many regions due to climate change. Maharashtra has already experienced severe flooding in recent years, and this could become more common in the future.

The report suggests, “The State has a long coastline, and rising sea levels could threaten coastal communities and infrastructure. The sea levels could rise by up to 1.1 meters by the end of the century, leading to increased flooding and erosion along the coast.”

Adaptation needed

The authors say that Maharashtra will need to adapt to the changing climate and take steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, develop new technologies to address climate change, and invest in infrastructure to protect against extreme weather events. There is a definite need to continue mainstreaming climate action since the window of time and chance for action is closing.

The report suggests possible solutions to mitigate the consequences of climate change: “Build resilience in the economy, infrastructure and social systems to deal with the effects of climate change. Continue taking action on renewable energy targets, improve public transport and electrify the transport system, strengthen the energy sector through the reduction of emissions. Prevent conversion of natural ecosystems (terrestrial, coastal and marine) and enhance the restoration and encourage afforestation.”