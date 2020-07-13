Maharashtra tally surges past 2.5 lakh with 7,827 new cases

Health workers arrive to conduct a screening of residents in a COVID-19 containment zone at Malad in Mumbai on Sunday.

Pune

13 July 2020 00:22 IST

173 more deaths in State push toll to 10,289; Mumbai’s case load touches 92,988

With another massive surge of 7,827 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Maharashtra’s tally breached the 2.50 lakh mark and touched 2,54,427. The State also recorded 173 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 10,289.

Since July 1, the State has reported single-day spikes of over 7,000 cases at least four times, with the highest single-day surge of 8,139 cases being reported on Saturday.

With 1,243 new cases, Mumbai’s total case load has now reached 92,988. As many as 44 more deaths were reported in the city, taking its toll to 5,288. While there are 22,540 active cases in the city, the tally of active cases in the State is 1,03,516.

State Health Department officials said 3,340 patients were discharged on Sunday, pushing the cumulative tally of recoveries to 1,40,325.

Dip in case fatality rate

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate stands at 55.15%, while its case fatality rate has marginally reduced to 4.04% from last week’s figure of 4.15%.

Pune district reported 1,711 new COVID-19 cases till Sunday evening, taking the district’s total case tally to 39,125. Of the total cases, 21,601 are active, according to the State Health Department. Pune district administration authorities, however, said there were only 14,484 active cases. The district also reported 37 deaths, taking its toll to 1,097.

Along with Mumbai and Pune, big surges continued to be recorded across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Thane reported 775 new cases to take the district’s total tally soaring past the 23,000 mark.

28 deaths in Thane

Thane also recorded 28 deaths, pushing its death toll to 718. Kalyan-Dombivli outdid Thane to report another massive spike of 779 cases, taking its total case tally to 14,611. Navi Mumbai added 321 fresh cases, pushing its cumulative total to 10,837. Navi Mumbai also reported 10 fatalities, taking its death toll to 288. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded big spikes as well, adding 134 and 352 cases respectively to take their total case tallies to 5,960 and 7,893. Seven more deaths in Vasai-Virar pushed its cumulative toll to 166.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported eight more fatalities, taking the district’s death toll to 290. Jalgaon recorded 209 fresh cases, pushing its tally to 5,810, of which 2,129 are active ones.

The rise in cases continued in Aurangabad, with the district reporting 222 new cases, taking its case tally to 8,217, of which 3,837 are active. With six more deaths being recorded on Sunday, the district’s death toll has now reached 338.

Dr. Awate said, “Till date, of a total of 13,17,895 laboratory samples, 2,54,427 (19.3%) have tested positive. Nearly 32,000 samples across the State were tested on Sunday.” He said 6,86,150 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 47,801 are in institutional quarantine facilities.