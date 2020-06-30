Maharashtra tally nears 1.75 lakh mark

Maharashtra inched towards the 1.75 lakh mark on Tuesday, with the State recording 4,878 new COVID-19 cases and its tally rising to 1,74,761.

The State reported 245 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 7,855. Of these, 95 were reported in the last 48 hours and the remaining 150 from an earlier period, State health officials said.

With a relatively low surge of 893 cases, Mumbai’s case tally touched 77,658 on Tuesday. With 36 more deaths, the city’s toll has risen to 4,556. Of the total cases in the city, 28,924 are active.

A total of 13 fatalities were reported from Aurangabad, taking the district’s death toll to 256. Twelve deaths in Thane saw the district’s total death count rise to 410. Nine fatalities were reported from Pune district, as its death toll climbed to 752.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate stands at 52.02%, while its case fatality is 4.49%. A total of 1,951 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the State’s total number of recoveries to 90,911. Of the case load in the State, 75,979 (42%) are active cases.

Pune district reported a surge of 637 cases as its tally soared 22,327, as per State health department figures. Of these, the number of active cases has breached the 10,000-mark to reach 10,305. As many as 11,270 persons have been discharged in the district.

Surge continues

Along with Mumbai and Pune, the surge in cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued unabated. Kalyan-Dombivli reported another massive spike of 435 cases, taking its total case tally to 7,503. The uptick in cases continued in Thane, with the district reporting over 550 new cases, pushing its tally to 14,645.

Navi Mumbai reported 195 fresh cases, taking its total case tally to 7,872. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar saw another bout of sharp spikes of 196 and 236 cases respectively to take their tallies to 3,592 and 4,729.

Aurangabad reported a massive surge of 221 cases, with the district’s case load climbing to 5,328, with 2,723 among these being active cases. Dr. Awate said, “Till date, of 9,66,723 laboratory samples, 1,74,761 (18.07%) have tested positive. Nearly 23,000 samples were tested across the State on Tuesday.”

He said 5,78,033 people across the State are in home quarantine and 38,866 are in institutional quarantine.