Maharashtra tally crosses 4.40 lakh with 9,509 cases

Maharashtra recorded 9,509 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total case tally to 4,41,228. The State also reported 260 deaths, pushing its death toll to 15,576.

Mumbai recorded 1,105 new cases, raising its case load to 1,16,436, of which 21,394 are active cases. With 49 more deaths, the city’s death toll has risen to 6,447.

The total recoveries in the State has climbed to 2,76,809, with 9,926 patients being discharged, while the number of active cases has dipped to 1,48,573, said State Health Department officials.

“The State’s case fatality rate has marginally dipped to 3.53%, while its recovery rate has risen to 62.74%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district reported a surge of over 2,500 cases and 51 fatalities as its tally and toll rose to 94,911 and 2,226 respectively. The district administration, however, said the number of active cases was less than 29,000.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane district reported 16 deaths to take its toll to 1,078. With 499 new cases, the district’s case tally nudged the 35,000 mark. Vasai-Virar saw a spike, with 15 deaths taking the area’s cumulative death toll to 310, while 208 new cases took the total case tally to 12,441.

Kalyan-Dombivli reported 12 fatalities, pushing its death count to 456, while 402 cases took its case load to 23,347. Navi Mumbai recorded 400 new cases, taking its total cases to 17,819. Eight deaths saw its cumulative toll climb to 461.

Satara district saw a spike of 215 cases, taking its total tally to 4,290, of which 1,689 are active cases. Six deaths took the district’s toll to 150.

Solapur district in Pune division reported 12 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 523. With 184 new cases, the district’s total case tally has climbed to 9,538, of which 4,250 are active cases.

Nashik, a major hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported a spike of 390 cases as its cumulative case load rose to 15,617, of which 5,547 are active. With eight more deaths, the district’s death toll has reached 483. Raigad reported 247 new cases as its total tally touched 9,901. With five more deaths, its cumulative toll has now reached 242.

Dr. Awate said, “Till date, of a total of 22,55,701 laboratory samples, 4,41,228 (19.56%) have tested positive. Nearly 61,000 samples across the State were tested in the last 24 hours.” He said a total of 9,25,269 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 37,944 are in institutional quarantine.