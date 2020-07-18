Maharashtra tally crosses 2.9 lakh with 8,308 cases

Maharashtra reported 8,308 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its second-highest single-day jump yet, taking its tally to 2,92,589.

A surge of 258 deaths was also recorded, pushing its toll to 11,452. This is the third time in a week that a single-day spike of over 8,000 cases has been recorded in the State.

Mumbai’s case load has risen to 99,164, with 1,214 new cases, while 62 more deaths have raised its toll to 5,585. The city accounts for 23,948 of the 1,20,480 active cases in the State.

Maharashtra’s tally of recoveries has surged to 1,60,357, with 2,217 patients being discharged. Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “The State’s recovery rate stands at 54.81%, while its case fatality rate is 3.91%.”

While Health Department officials said Pune’s case load rose to 49,037, with over 3,000 new cases, the district administration’s figures till evening put its tally at 46,276, with a surge of 1,300 cases. The district has reported 45 deaths, taking its toll to 1,282.

25 deaths in Nashik

Nashik reported 25 more deaths, taking its toll to 353, while nine deaths raised Solapur’s toll to 377. Nashik also reported a surge of 466 cases, taking its total case tally to 8,640, of which 3,392 are active cases.

High fatality surges were also reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with Thane district reporting 11 fatalities to take its total death toll to 827. Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli reported 14 deaths each, pushing their respective tolls to 334 and 271. Vasai-Virar reported 11 deaths to take its total to 200.

Thane tally crosses 27,000

Thane also reported a surge of 631 cases, pushing the district’s total case tally past the 27,000 mark. Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 461 new cases, taking its case load to 17,122. Navi Mumbai added 262 new cases, pushing its tally to 12,266. Ulhasnagar reported 241 cases to take its tally to 5,504. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar reported 241 and 255 more cases, pushing their total case tallies to 6,581 and 9,054 respectively.

Raigad district saw a big spike of 251 fresh cases, raising its total tally to 5,441. Panvel reported a sharp spike of 151 new cases, taking its tally to 5,017.

Aurangabad district, a virus hotspot in the Marathwada region, reported a big surge of 255 new cases. Its total tally has now reached 9,195, of which 3,892 are active cases. With five more deaths being recorded on Friday, the district’s death toll has touched 360.

38,000 samples tested

Dr. Awate said, “Till date, of a total of 14,84,630 laboratory samples, 2,92,589 (19.7%) have tested positive. Nearly 38,000 samples were tested across the State on Friday.” He said that 7,24,602 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 44,284 are in institutional quarantine.