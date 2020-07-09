Maharashtra tally crosses 2.30 lakh; toll rises to 9,667

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 6,875 new COVID-19 cases, its second-highest single-day surge yet, pushing its case tally to 2,30,599. The State also reported 219 more deaths, taking its toll to 9,667.

With 1,268 new cases, Mumbai’s case load has touched 89,124, of which 23,785 are active ones. The city also reported 68 more fatalities, taking its total death toll to 5,132.

State health officials said 4,067 patients had been discharged on Thursday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,27,259. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said there were 93,652 active cases in the State. “While the State’s recovery rate stands at 55.19%, its case fatality rate is 4.19%,” he said.

Pune district reported over 1,000 new cases, pushing its total case tally to 33,394. The district also recorded 27 fatalities to take its death toll to 989. While State health officials said there were 17,226 active cases in the district, Pune district authorities said the figure was only 12,168.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported 655 new cases, taking its case tally to 20,739. Thane reported 28 deaths, pushing its toll to 655.

Spike in Kalyan-Dombivli

In its highest single-day spike yet, Kalyan-Dombivli reported 743 new cases, taking its total case tally to 12,498. Kalyan-Dombivli also recorded 18 fatalities, making its death toll rise to 179.

Bhivandi-Nizampur recorded nine deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 149. Navi Mumbai added 251 fresh cases, taking its case load to 9,889. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded sharp spikes of 209 and 222 cases respectively, pushing their total case tallies to 5,361 and 6,903.

7 deaths in Jalgaon

Nashik district recorded 216 fresh cases, taking its case load to 6,233, of which 2,534 are active. Seven more deaths in Jalgaon, a hotspot in north Maharashtra, saw the district’s death toll rise to 319. Aurangabad, a hotspot in the Marathwada region, reported 216 new cases, pushing its total case tally to 7,413, of which 3,691 are active cases.

Dr. Awate said, “Till date, of a total of 12,22,487 laboratory samples, 2,30,599 (18.86%) have tested positive. Nearly 31,000 samples were tested across the State on Thursday.”

He said 6,49,263 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 48,191 are in institutional quarantine.