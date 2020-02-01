Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chief moves SC against Bombay HC order

Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chief Vijaya Rahatkar has moved the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order asking her to step down from the commission now that the government has changed. Ms. Rahatkar, who is also national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s women’s wing, has contended that the position of chairperson is statutory.

Ms. Rahatkar was re-appointed chairperson of the commission once again on February 20, 2019 for three years. In a hearing of a 2013 public interest litigation related to various matters of the commission on December 3, 2019, the HC had observed, “We do not know whether the political appointment made to the post of chairperson of this commission will continue with the change in government. In other words, a new political dispensation has emerged, which has assumed power. That may not like to continue with the present chairperson Ms. Vijaya Rahatkar,” the HC had said.

The court directed the matter to be placed on January 15, by which time it expected a new chairperson to be appointed and a meeting of the commission to be convened. In a hearing on January 22, wherein the HC was told by the State government that it will initiate the process of appointing a chairperson, the HC observed, “The present chairperson is Ms Vijaya Rahatkar. She has not demitted office. Though she is aware that this office is held by her at the pleasure of the government and that she was appointed under the erstwhile political dispensation, she is yet to demit office or resign from the post. We expect the learned AGP to apprise all concerned of the position in law that the chairperson cannot continue and hold the office when the present political dispensation is keen to appoint a chairperson of its choice. We expect that before the next date, we will be informed about the appointment of the new chairperson.”

Ms. Rahatkar has filed a SLP in Supreme Court against the two HC orders. The SLP reads, “Creation of the commission is by way of statute. Therefore, it was incorrect on the part of the HC to make unnecessary observation suggesting removal of the petitioner from the post of chairperson of the commission.”

It further reads, “On one hand, the HC observed that it is not the job and function of HC to monitor such activities in PIL but on the other hand, the HC has suggested removal of petitioner from the post of chairperson.”

The SLP has cited the MSWC Act which provides for removal of chairperson from office but only in exceptional circumstances. The SLP has appealed against the two HC orders and as interim relief, requested for ex-parte stay on these orders.