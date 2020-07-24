Maharashtra sets up committee to frame solar power policy

The State Energy Department on Friday constituted a high power committee headed by the Principal Secretary to frame a solar power policy for Maharashtra.

Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut directed that the panel be set up to frame a comprehensive policy for the implementation of solar power projects to reduce the State’s dependency on thermal power and clear the projects through a single window system for their timely completion. “The object of this policy will be to get more clean energy for the State with an aim to protect nature and earth from global warming,” said Dr. Raut.

A separate company would be established for providing land for the solar power projects. It will also create a land bank for the same. The structure and functions of the said company would be soon chalked out, he said. The committee will also study solar power projects in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat for better implementation of the projects.

The chairmen and managing directors of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MAHADISCOM), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MAHATRANSCO) and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), and the Director General of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency will be the members. The deputy secretary/joint secretary in the Energy Department will be member secretary of the committee.

Mr. Raut had, during a video conference with Indo French Chamber of Commerce, said on Thursday that Maharashtra would seek more clean energy and clear renewable power projects. He said the State would implement solar power projects with an aim to reduce its dependency on thermal power.

‘Will provide land’

“Infertile land would be made available for solar power projects. Uncultivated government land would be made available under green energy programmes. Land which belongs to State-owned power companies and private firms would be also made available for the solar power projects. The proposals thus submitted would be cleared through single window system,” Dr. Raut had said.