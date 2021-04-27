Maharashtra sets single-day vaccination record

Mumbai

27 April 2021 01:24 IST

Maharashtra on Monday set a record by vaccinating five lakh people for COVID-19 in a single day, the highest ever by any State in the country. On April 3, the State had given vaccine doses to 4,62,735 people.

The inoculation exercise was carried out at 6,155 centres — 5,347 were government and 808 were private — across the State on Monday. “Maharashtra has remained a leader in vaccination ever since the process was initiated. As of now, the State has vaccinated around 1.43 crore people and with today’s record-breaking number we have inched closer to 1.50 crore,” Dr. Pradeep Vyas, State’s Principal Secretary (Health), said.

Both Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope congratulated officials for achieving the milestone.

Mr. Tope said that Maharashtra was constantly maintaining the top spot in terms of vaccination ahead of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. “However, we are not satisfied. Considering the spread of the disease, we have set the target of doubling the present number. If we aim for that, I am sure we will soon be vaccinating eight lakh people in a single day,” he said.