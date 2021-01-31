Maharashtra sees spike in cases; active cases cross 45,000 again

2,585 new cases, 1,670 recoveries, 40 deaths in State; 483 fresh cases in Mumbai

COVID-19 recoveries in Maharashtra continued to be offset by a surge in fresh cases, with the State reporting 2,585 new cases on Sunday as opposed to just 1,670 patients being discharged.

With this spike, the active case tally has again surged past the 45,000 mark to reach 45,071, while the total case tally has reached 20,26,399. Forty more fatalities saw the State’s total death toll climb to 51,082.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 19,29,005, while the State’s recovery rate has marginally dipped to 95.19%. The case fatality rate stands at 2.52%. “Of 1,46,17,168 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,26,399 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.86%) have returned positive. Over 58,000 samples were tested in the State in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported nearly 500 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,88,519. As per State Health Department figures, 10 deaths were reported to take the total death toll to 7,967. As per district administration figures, the active case tally, which had reduced below 5,000 a few days ago, has risen to cross 5,200. Mumbai city reported 483 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,08,975, of which just 5,800 are active. Seven fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,352.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 300 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,35,884, of which 3,535 are currently active. Eleven deaths saw the total death toll reach 3,360.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths, while 65 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,452, of which just 765 are active. Its death toll stands at 1817.

Neighbouring Sangli district reported just 15 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,841, of which only 611 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,781. Kolhapur reported an even lower surge of eight cases and zero fatalities as its total case tally reached 49,156, of which just 219 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported just over 60 cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 121,013, of which 1,179 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,995. Jalgaon reported just 14 new cases and no deaths as its case tally reached 57,414, of which only 512 are active, while its toll stayed constant at 1,476.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total of 1,90,232 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,294 were in institutional quarantine facilities.