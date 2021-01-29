Maharashtra sees slump in recoveries

2,771 new cases, 2,613 patients discharged in State; 494 fresh cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra saw a slump in recoveries on Friday, reporting 2,771 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to just 2,613 patients being discharged.

With this, the State’s active case tally has marginally risen to 43,147. The total case tally has reached 20,21,184.

Fifty-six fatalities saw the total death toll climb to 51,000. The cumulative recoveries stand at 19,25,800. While the State’s recovery rate is 95.28%, the case fatality stands at 2.52%.

“Of 1,44,96,359 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,15,524 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.94%) have returned positive with over 66,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 450 new cases to take its tally to 3,87,590. As per State Health Department figures, 21 deaths (of which 11 had occurred previously were only just reconciled) were reported to take the total death toll to 7,946. As per district administration figures, the active case tally, which had reduced below 4,800 a few days ago, has risen to cross the 5,000-mark while the recovery rate has dipped incrementally to 96.31%.

Mumbai city reported 494 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,08,063, of which just 5,417 are active. Eight fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,338.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 350 new cases, taking the total case tally to 1,35,278, of which 3,503 are currently active. Two deaths saw the total death toll reach 3,349.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported three deaths while 92 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,303, of which just 727 are active. Its death toll stands at 1817.

Sangli reported just 21 cases and no deaths as the district’s tally reached 50,807, of which only 580 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,780.

Kolhapur reported just 28 cases and zero fatalities as its total case tally reached 49,136, of which just 209 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 100 cases and just one death as its total case tally reached 120,853, of which 1,180 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,991.

Jalgaon reported 72 new cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 57,384, of which only 501 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,476.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total of 1,95,127 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,771 were in institutional quarantine facilities.