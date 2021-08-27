Maharashtra sees sharp dip in recoveries

Pune

27 August 2021 23:27 IST

State’s active case tally crosses 51,000

Maharashtra witnessed a sharp dip in recoveries on Friday with just 3,301 patients being discharged as against 4,654 new COVID-19 cases. The active case tally has now climbed for the fourth consecutive day to reach 51,574.

As many as 170 deaths pushed the total toll to 1,36,900, with the case fatality rate rising to 2.12%. The total cases have reached 64,47,442, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,55,451, with the recovery rate at 97.02%.

“Of a total of 5,32,56,024 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,42,788 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.11%) have returned positive, with more than 2.08 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Advertising

Advertising

Pune reported 1,108 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,11,766, while 14 deaths pushed the total death over 18,646. As per district authorities, the active case tally has shot to over 8,900.

Mumbai reported 362 new cases to take its tally to 7,42,763, while the active cases stood at 3,021. Five deaths took the city’s toll to 15,968. Ahmednagar reported 743 new cases and 10 deaths, taking its total case tally to 3,05,288, of whom 5,295 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll has risen to 6,510.

Satara reported 572 new cases and 29 deaths, taking the total cases to 2,36,889, of whom 5,254 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,959.

Neighbouring Sangli reported nearly 396 new cases and 11 deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,00,467, with the active cases rising sharply to 4,876, while its total death toll reached 5,430.

Kolhapur reported 196 new cases and nine deaths, taking its total case tally to 2,03,434 and the active cases to 1,608. The cumulative death toll rose to 5,772.