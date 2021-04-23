Maharashtra sees record surge of 773 deaths

Pune

23 April 2021 23:43 IST

State registers 66,836 new cases; highest recoveries in a day at 74,045

After more than a week of reporting daily spikes of over 60,000 cases, Maharashtra on Friday reported its highest single-day recoveries with 74,045 COVID-19 patients being discharged even as the State reported 66,836 new cases.

The State also recorded its highest-ever fatality surge of 773 deaths to push the total toll to 63,252. As per the State Health Department, 360 of these occurred in the last 48 hours, while 224 patients died during the course of the past week. The State’s active case tally has dipped to 6,91,851.

The total case tally has now reached 41,61,676, with over 2.78 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours, while the recoveries reached 34,04,792, with the recovery rate rising to 81.81%. The State’s case fatality rate has incrementally declined to 1.52%.

“Of 2,51,73,596 laboratory samples tested thus far, 41,61,676 (with the average case positivity rising to 16.53%) have returned positive” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district reported nearly 9,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,76,446. As per State Health Department figures, 30 deaths were reported as the total death toll rose to 8,928. As per district authorities, however, while the active case tally dipped to 1.01 lakh, the total death toll has crossed 11,900, with more than 100 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

7,199 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 7,199 new cases, taking its total case tally to 6,16,279 of whom 81,174 are active; 72 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 12,655. Raigad district reported 27 deaths and 1,005 cases to take its toll to 1,924 and its tally to 1,10,973, of whom 14,021 are active. Nagpur district reported more than 8,000 cases as its total case tally reached 3,69,467, of whom 80,862 are active. A total of 58 deaths pushed the death toll to 4,705.

Yavatmal district in the same region reported 70 deaths and 1,536 cases, taking its total death toll to 667 and its total case tally to 40,917 of whom 8,664 are active.

Satara in western Maharashtra witnessed a huge spike of 1,705 cases and 37 deaths as its total case tally rose to 89,475, of whom 14,974 are active. The total death toll has climbed to 2,106. Solapur reported 57 deaths as its death toll reached 2,218, while more than 1,600 cases took its total cases to 92,737, of whom 14,889 are active.

Nanded recorded 52 deaths and more than 1,200 new cases. Its total death toll climbed to 1,371 and its total case tally reached 75,324 of whom are 11,585 are active. Ahmednagar reported 31 deaths and more than 3,500 cases as its total death toll rose to 1,710 and the total case tally to 1,49,278, of whom 20,937 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 3,400 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,72,466, of whom 43,848 are active while 41 deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,773.

A total of 41,88,266 people across the State are in home quarantine and 29,378 are in institutional quarantine facilities.