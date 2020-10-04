Maharashtra sees more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases again

16,835 discharged; 14,348 fresh cases, 278 deaths in State

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 14,30,861, according to the State Health Department.

With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, including 151 in the last 48 hours, the cumulative death toll in the State has surged to 37,758.

A total of 16,835 patients were discharged on Saturday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 11,34,555. The State now has 2,58,108 active cases. While the case recovery rate is 79.3%, the case fatality rate is 2.64%.

2,402 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city recorded 2,402 new cases and 46 fatalities, taking its total case load to 2,12,462 and the death toll to 9,060.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), comprising Mumbai, added 4,657 fresh cases and 94 fatalities. The MMR now has 4,95,658 cases, while the total death toll is 16,204. Meanwhile, Pune city recorded 1,077 new cases.

Nashik city added 545 fresh cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad’s tally rose by 598. While Ahmednagar reported 146 fresh cases, spikes were recorded in Sangli (121), Aurangabad (211), Nanded (135), Akola (108), and Nagpur (698).

So far, 70,35,296 samples have been tested in the State. While 22,03,966 people are in home quarantine, 28,414 others are in institutional quarantine.