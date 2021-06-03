Maharashtra sees dip in active cases

643 more fatalities recorded as death toll nears one lakh mark

Maharashtra reported 15,229 new COVID-19 cases against 25,617 recoveries on Thursday as the active case tally dipped further to 2,04,974.

A total of 643 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 228 occurred during the last 48 hours and 79 occurred during the past week. As many as 336 fatalities have been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department.

The total death toll has now risen to 97,394, with the case fatality rate rising to 1.68%. The total cases have reached 57,91,413, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 54,86,206, with the recovery rate rising to 94.73%.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “Of 3,57,74,626 laboratory samples tested thus far, 57,91,413 (with the average case positivity falling to 16.19%) have returned positive, with over 2.60 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.”

Pune reported 1,800 new cases, taking its total cases to 10,22,297. As per State Health Department figures, eight deaths were reported as the toll rose to 12,737. As per district authorities, the active case tally has dipped below 25,000, while the total death toll has exceeded 17,000.

985 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 985 new cases, taking its total tally to 7,08,026, while active cases have declined to 18,245. As many as 27 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 14,907.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported more than 1,500 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,18,489, of whom 19,068 are active. Twenty deaths saw the cumulative death toll rise to 3,579. Neighbouring Satara reported 1,463 new cases and 17 deaths, taking its total cases to 1,69,862, of whom 16,192 are active. Its death toll has risen to 3,199.

Despite no relaxation in the restrictions in the three ‘sugar belt’ districts of Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur till June 8, there has been no downward trend in cases. The case positivity rates in Satara (16.73%), Sangli (16.10%) and Kolhapur (16.04%) are among the highest in the State.

While essential shops have been allowed to remain open for a curtailed period, the respective administrations of the three districts say non-essential single shops can function only when the case positivity rate falls below 10%

Ahmednagar reported 22 deaths and more than 1,100 cases as its total death toll rose to 3,277. The total cases reached 2,54,182, of whom 9,048 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 500 new cases and 26 deaths. The total case tally stands at 3,89,087, with the active cases declining to 6,194, while its total death toll reached 4,815.