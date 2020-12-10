Maharashtra sees dip in active cases with 5,000 recoveries

State reports 3,824 new cases, 70 more deaths; recovery rate rises to 93.52%

As many as 5,008 COVID-19 patients were discharged across Maharashtra on Thursday, while 3,824 new cases were reported, causing the number of active cases to dip further to 71,910.

The total case tally now stands at 18,68,172, while the cumulative recoveries have risen to 17,47,199. The State’s recovery rate rose incrementally to 93.52%. With 70 more deaths, the total toll has surged to 47,972. The case fatality rate has marginally decreased to 2.57%.

“Of a total of 1,15,02,427 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,68,172 (case positivity rate of 16.34%) have returned positive, with nearly 55,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

798 new cases in Mumbai

Pune reported nearly 550 new cases to take its tally to 3,60,269, while eight deaths saw its toll reach 7,596. As per the district administration, active cases dipped to 10,099 while the recovery rate rose to 94.71%. Mumbai reported 798 new cases to take its tally to 2,88,696, of which 11,886 are active. Thirteen fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,942.

Nagpur reported over 400 new cases, taking its tally to 1,18,160, of which 4,599 are active. Three deaths took the total death toll to 3,061.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported five deaths and its toll stands at 1,710. As many as 94 new cases saw the case load rise to 53,729, of which 1,841 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 39 new cases and four deaths as the district’s tally reached 49,064, of which just 364 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,737.

Just 8 cases in Kolhapur

Kolhapur reported a mere eight cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 49,078, of which 450 are active. The total death toll remained constant at 1,655.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 268 cases and three deaths as its total case tally reached 109,250, of which 2,239 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,757. Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 35 new cases and two deaths as its tally reached 55,447, of which only 963 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,425.

A total of 5,41,059 people across the State are in home quarantine and 5,137 are in institutional quarantine facilities, Dr. Awate said.