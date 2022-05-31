Maharashtra SEC announces ward reservation lottery for local body polls

The Supreme Court is yet to rule on reservation for OBCs in municipal body elections

As the matter of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body polls is yet to be decided in the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday held a ward reservation lottery in accordance with the apex court’s directions for municipal corporations slated for polls.

Civic bodies have issued notifications for reservation of wards for women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the general categories. Based on this, lottery for such reservations has been issued for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nasik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amaravati, Akola and Nagpur.

Following the lottery, the suggestions and objections will be sought from June 1 to 6, and a final list published by June 13.

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of 236 wards, a total of 118 wards are reserved. Out of the reserved wards, 109 wards are for women in the general category; seven wards are for the Scheduled Castes and eight wards for Scheduled Caste women; one ward is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes and one for a Scheduled Tribe woman.

Reservation for OBCs was cancelled in the State following a Supreme Court order which directed the SEC to declare the poll programme for local bodies last month (April). While the State government claims that it’s fulfilling the triple test condition set by the apex court to ensure OBC reservation, the announcement of ward reservations shows the upcoming polls will be held without OBC reservations. In a bid to corner the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the State, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that it will field OBC candidates in proportion to the reservation it had enjoyed.

Noted OBC scholar Hari Narke, while speaking to The Hindu had said that even if the State manages to “save OBC reservation” in the court hearing later this month, the court would have to order the SEC to reorganise the reservation lottery of wards to incorporate OBC reservation for the upcoming polls.