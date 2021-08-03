Maharashtra rolls out ₹11,500 crore package for flood-hit areas

₹1,500 crore goes to relief, ₹3,000 crore to reconstruction, and ₹7,000 crore to mitigate impact of future natural disasters

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a ₹11,500 crore package for the flood-hit areas of Konkan and western Maharashtra. The package will be used for relief, reconstruction, and the execution of long-term plans to avoid future disasters. The aid offered is also more than the rates prescribed by the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

The package includes ₹1,500 crore towards relief, ₹3,000 crore for reconstruction, and ₹7,000 crore for future plans to avoid destruction caused by natural disasters.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called for a comprehensive and permanent policy to tackle disasters caused by natural calamities. “The frequency of floods is growing. A committee comprising of experts in the field and administrative officials should be formed with the participation of the National Water Development Agency. The report should be presented to the Cabinet,” he said.

A three-year scientific programme will be carried out on the Gandhari, Savitri and Vashishthi rivers, which would include constructing and deepening retaining walls, the CM also said.

A total of ₹10,000 per family is to be given towards damaged clothes, domestic apparatus, utensils etc., by eliminating the condition that requires a house to be under water for 48 hours to avail this relief. In the case of loss of livestock, ₹40,000 per lactating animal, ₹30,000 per animal used in hard labour; ₹20,000 per small animal used in hard labour; and ₹4000 per sheep, goat or pig, is to be provided.

On the complete destruction of a dwelling, ₹1.50 lakh per house is to be given, and ₹50,000 in the case of 50% destruction. Houses with a minimum of 25% destruction will receive ₹25,000, while those with 15% destruction, and huts, will get ₹15,000. Completely damaged fishing boats and nets will receive ₹25,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Local residents and shopkeepers who have suffered damage will ₹50,000 or 75% of the total loss, as per the panchnama. Local tin shade owners will also receive ₹10,000 or 75% of the total loss.