Maharashtra resident doctors to begin indefinite strike today; OPD services to be hit

February 07, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - MUMBAI

Nearly 8,000 resident doctors in the State under the banner of the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will begin an indefinite strike from 5 p.m., Wednesday against inadequate accommodation as well as delayed and stagnant stipend.

MARD general secretary Rahul Vitthal Munde on Tuesday said the strike will impact outpatient department services across hospitals, where resident doctors pursue specialisation courses and tend to 70,800-80,000 patients daily.

“But we will not let it affect emergency services,” added Dr. Munde, a junior resident at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College in Beed district’s Ambajogai.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the last two years, MARD has been raising three key demands: adequate hostel facilities for junior and senior resident doctors; stipend payment to resident doctors by the tenth of every month and clearance of outstanding dues; and increment in stipend to the same scale as that of Central institutes, i.e. ₹1.2 lakh per month. At present, the pay scale of a junior resident is ₹78,000 and ₹82,000 per month.

During a meeting at Mantralaya on Monday, MARD president Abhijit Rajesh Helge raised these demands and the plight of resident doctors with Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, as well as the Commissioner of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research and other officials.

In a release on X (formerly Twitter), MARD said the Minister had assured “that he will do the needful to resolve our issues”.

“However, despite explaining it in the meet that resident doctors of Maharashtra have repeatedly been given only dry verbal assurances since last one year, neither any concrete solution was provided, nor any precise timeline was specified for our issues to be resolved,” it added.

“A resident doctor is the first line of defence in a tertiary healthcare institute, the fundamental fabric of a government hospital. Despite this, the ill-treatment of resident doctors has been astonishingly cruel,” said Dr. Helge, a junior resident dermatologist at Grant Medical College, Mumbai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT