Maharashtra reports unprecedented 14,492 cases

326 more COVID-19 deaths in State; case tally rises to 6,43,289; Pune records nearly 3,500 new cases

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with an unprecedented spike of 14,492 cases, taking its total case tally to 6,43,289. With 326 more deaths, the State’s total toll has now climbed to 21,359.

The previous highest single-day jump of 13,165 cases was recorded on Wednesday. The State also reported a high number of recoveries, with 12,243 patients being discharged and taking the tally to 4,59,124. The number of active cases stands at 1,62,491, with the recovery rate rising to 71.37%. The State’s case fatality rate has marginally reduced to 3.32%.

Pune reported nearly 3,500 fresh cases to take its total case load to 1,41,056, while 95 more deaths saw its total death toll climb to 3,517. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases is less than 28,500, with the district’s recovery rate at 76.13%.

Mumbai city reported a total of 1,275 new cases to take its case load to 1,32,822, of which only 18,172 are active. With 46 more fatalities, the city’s total death toll has risen to 7,314.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported eight deaths as its toll rose to 1,349. A surge of 397 cases saw its total case tally nudge the 42,000 mark.

Nagpur reported a record-high surge of 1,045 cases and 21 deaths. The total case tally has now reached 16,854, of which 8,428 are active, while the total death toll has touched 446.

Kolhapur saw another big spike of 557 cases, pushing its total tally to 15,821, of which 6,748 are active. With 22 new deaths, the district’s death toll has gone up to 435. Sangli reported 15 deaths as its total toll climbed to 261. With 395 fresh cases, the district’s total case tally has reached 7,837, of which 2,950 are active.

Nashik district recorded 1,050 fresh cases as its total tally soared to 29,687, of which 10,576 are active. The district reported 10 deaths as its toll rose to 709. Jalgaon saw a huge spike of 616 cases and reported 20 more deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 19,989, of which 5,532 are active ones, while the death toll has now risen to 732.

Ahmednagar district reported 17 fatalities as its total death toll climbed to 189, while 551 cases saw its total case tally rise to 14,825, of which 3,093 are active.

“Of a total of 34,14,809 laboratory samples tested so far, 6,43,289 (18.84%) have tested positive. Nearly 77,000 samples across the State were tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. A total of 11,76,261 people across the State are in home quarantine and 37,693 are in institutional quarantine facilities.