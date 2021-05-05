Maharashtra reports spike of 920 deaths, 57,640 cases

Pune

05 May 2021 22:59 IST

Pune district records over 9,000 new cases; surge of 3,882 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 920 deaths, pushing the total death toll to 72,622, and 57,640 new COVID-19 cases. As many as 57,006 patients were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 41,64,098.

Of the latest deaths, 414 occurred in the last 48 hours and 219 during last week. A further 258 deaths were from the period before the past one week, said the State Health Department. The total cases have reached 48,80,542, while the active case stands at 6,41,569.

“Of 2,83,84,582 laboratory samples tested thus far, 48,80,542 (with the average case positivity rising to 17.19%) have returned positive, with over 2.79 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. The State’s case fatality rate has declined to 1.49%, while the recovery rate has risen to 85.32%.

Pune district reported over 9,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 8,72,617, while 93 deaths pushed the total death toll to 9,717. As per district authorities, the active case tally stood at 95,923, while the total death toll surged past 13,700.

Mumbai reported 3,882 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,65,057, while the active count has declined to 56,465. A total of 77 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 13,511. Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 4,300 cases as its total case tally reached 4,47,534, of whom 58,944 are active, while 57 deaths pushed the death toll to 5,398.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra reported 28 deaths and more than 1,200 cases, taking its total death toll to 1,899, and case tally to 72,516, of whom 12,555 are active. Solapur reported 75 deaths and more than 2,000 cases as its total death toll rose to 2,804 and total cases reached 1,17,208, of whom 20,630 are active.

Ahmednagar district reported 22 deaths and more than 4,000 new cases taking its total death toll to 2,159 and total cases to 1,88,485, of whom 21,043 are active.

While Nanded in Marathwada reported over 400 cases, it saw a spike of 40 deaths, taking its total cases to 83,928, of whom 6,436 are active while its total death toll has risen to 1,733.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 3,700 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,32,021, of whom 46,541 are active. A spike of 107 deaths pushed its total death toll to 3,333.