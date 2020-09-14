Maharashtra reports over 22,500 cases again

Pune

14 September 2020 00:14 IST

State tally crosses 10.6 lakh; 416 more deaths recorded; 2,085 new cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported another massive spike of 22,543 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 10,60,308. With 416 deaths, its toll has risen to 29,531.

Of these, 261 fatalities are from the last 48 hours, while 121 occurred last week. The remaining 34 deaths occurred in the period prior to last week, said State Health Department authorities. The number of active cases has now risen to 2,90,344. As many as 11,549 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 7,40,061.

“The State’s recovery rate stands at 69.8%, while its case fatality rate has marginally reduced to 2.79%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 4,000 cases to take its total case tally to 2,32,840. The district reported 59 deaths to push its death toll to 4,813. As per the district administration, the number of active cases has exceeded 41,000. Mumbai reported 2,085 cases to take its tally to 1,69,741, of which 30,316 are active. With 41 fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 8,150.

Nagpur district reported more than 1,900 cases, taking the district’s case load to 50,885, of which 21,522 are active. A total of 73 deaths saw the district’s toll shoot up to 1,356. Sangli reported over 1,100 cases, its highest single-day so far, taking the district’s tally to 25,064, of which 10,361 are active. With 25 more deaths, the district’s toll has touched 740.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 686 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 55,000 mark, while 12 new deaths saw its toll rise to 1,618. Raigad reported 682 cases and six fatalities to take its case load to 24,810 and toll to 583.

Satara recorded 912 new cases to take its total case tally to 24,321, of which 8,890 are active, while 19 new deaths took its cumulative death toll to 596. Kolhapur reported 678 new cases, taking its total tally to 32,815, of which 9,468 are active. Eighteen deaths saw the district’s toll rise to 932.

Nashik district reported 948 fresh cases as its tally reached 54,632, of which 12,860 are active. With 13 deaths, the district’s total death toll crossed the 1,000-mark to reach 1,058.

Jalgaon reported a record-high spike of over 1,100 cases and 13 new deaths. The case load has risen to 37,121, of which 9,921 are active, while the death toll has climbed to 1,023.

Ahmednagar reported a huge surge of more than 800 cases as its total tally rose to 29,017, of which 6,837 are active. With 12 deaths, the death toll has risen to 435.

“Of a total of 52,53,676 laboratory samples tested so far, 10,60,308 (20.18%) have returned positive. Nearly 89,000 samples across the State were tested in the last 24 hours,” Dr. Awate said. A total of 16,83,770 persons across the State are in home quarantine and 37,294 are in institutional quarantine.