Maharashtra reports nearly 60,000 recoveries

A newly-wed couple, wearing masks, leave after registering their marriage at Bandra court in Mumbai on Monday.

Pune

04 May 2021 10:40 IST

49,621 new cases, 267 deaths reported; State sees dip in active case tally

Maharashtra’s recoveries exceeded its cases by a healthy margin on Monday with as many as 59,500 patients being discharged. The State reported 49,621 new COVID-19 cases while the active case tally dipped to 6,56,870.

A spike of 567 deaths pushed the total death toll to 70,851.

Of these, 283 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 146 in the last week, a further 138 were from the period before the past one week, said the State Health Department.

Advertising

Advertising

The total cases have reached 47,71,022 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 40,41,158 with the recovery rate rising to 84.7%.

“Of 2,78,64,426 laboratory samples tested thus far, 47,71,022 (with the average case positivity rising to 17.12%) have returned positive with over 2.12 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.The case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.49%, he added.

Pune district reported in excess of 9,500 new cases to take its totalto 8,72,617. As per State Health Department figures, just ten deaths were reported. As per district authorities, the active case tally rose to 98,000 while the total death toll crossed 13,500.

Mumbai reported its lowest spike in more than a month, reporting just 2,624 new cases, taking its total case tally to 6,58,621 of whom 61,436 are active. With 78 fatalities the death toll reached 13,372.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 5,300 cases as tally reached 4,33,448 of whom 72,503 are active. With 13 deaths, the death toll was at 5,234.

Satara in western Maharashtra reported 47 deaths and more than 2,429 cases.