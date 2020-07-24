COVID-19 | Maharashtra reports 9,895 cases, tally inches towards 3.50-lakh mark

Pune

24 July 2020

Surge due to a record testing of nearly 50,000 samples in the past 24 hours, say officials.

Maharashtra reported a humungous surge of 9,895 COVID-19 cases on Thursday — its second-highest single-day jump till date — taking the tally to 3,47,502.

A record-high fatality surge of 298 took the toll to 12,854.

Of the case tally, 1,40,092 are active ones, said health officials.

They also said the surge had to be viewed in the perspective of a record testing of nearly 50,000 samples in the past 24 hours.

Recovery rate 55.9%

“Till date, 3,47,502 (20%) of the 17,37,716 laboratory samples have been tested positive with nearly 50,000 samples across the State tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the recovery rate stood at 55.9% and the fatality rate at 3.7%.

With the discharge of 6,484 patients during the day, the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 1,94,253.

Pune district reported another massive surge of more than 3,000 cases and an all-time high 78 deaths as its case tally surged to 66,538 while its death toll reached 1,592. The district authorities of a little more than 23,000 of them were active.

With 1,245 cases, Mumbai’s tally has reached 1,05,923. Significantly, its active cases have come down to only 22,598.

With 55 deaths during the day, its toll has risen to 5,930. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 18 deaths to take its toll to 343 while Vasai-Virar reported 23 as its death count rose to 248.

Daily surge

This is the third time that the State has reported a daily surge of more than 9,000 cases in less than a week, with the previous high of 10,576 cases reported on July 22.

Nashik and Jalgaon, the two major hotspots in north Maharashtra, reported 15 and 13 fatalities respectively.

Nashik reported a massive surge of 556 cases taking its tally to 11,301 of whom 4,749 are active. The district’s death toll stands at 398.

Jalgaon reported a big spike of 363 cases — tally 8,501 of whom 2,397 are active with 442 deaths thus far.

In the MMR, Thane reported another big spike of 592 cases as the district’s tally nudged the 30,000 mark.

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 414 cases (tally 19,880).

Navi Mumbai case tally 14,164

Navi Mumbai reported 349 new cases taking its total case tally to 14,164.

Raigad district reported a big surge of 320 cases (tally 7,209).

Aurangabad in the Marathwada region saw a big spurt of 268 cases as its tally surged to 10,897 of whom 4,692 are active. With 10 deaths reported across the district the toll has risen to 426.

Dr. Awate said 8,74,267 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 45,222 in institutional quarantine facilities.