Maharashtra reports highest spike of 178 deaths

Maharashtra reported its highest rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday, with the virus claiming 178 more lives to take its toll to 4,128. As many as 2,786 new cases took the tally to 1,10,477.

As per the State Health Department, the number of active cases has come down to 50,554. With the discharge of 5,071 patients, the number of recoveries till date is 56,049. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate has increased from an average 47% in the last few days to 50.61%. The case fatality rate, too, has climbed to 3.70%.

Mumbai reported 1,067 new cases and 68 deaths. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 20 deaths were reported from Vasai-Virar, 13 from Mira-Bhayandar, 12 each from Thane and Navi Mumbai and seven from Kalyan-Dombivali. While 14 deaths were reported from Pune, 13 from Dhule, and more from Solapur, Nashik and Jalna.

“Of the deaths reported on Monday, 29 had occurred in the last couple of days while the remaining had occurred in the period before that.As many as 69.34% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate.

Pune district’s case tally has reached 12,419 with the district reporting more than 200 cases. Of these, 4,646 were active cases while 7,279 had been discharged thus far.

The surge in cases continued in Thane, with 160 new cases taking the tally to 8,105. Navi Mumbai reported more than 100 cases (tally 4,817).

“Now 97 laboratories are functional for testing samples. Till date, 6,69,994 of the 1,10,744 laboratory samples have tested positive with almost 12,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said the Indian Medical Council of Medical Research had conducted a community-based sero-survey in 83 districts across the country last month.

“Among these, 2,385 samples were collected from six districts from Maharashtra, which included Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nanded and Sangli. Of these, 27 samples returned positive with a cumulative positivity rate of 1.13. While this shows that the spread among the general population is minimal and that the lockdown strategy has worked, it also suggests that most of the population has not yet developed immunity against the virus. Therefore, there is strong need to emphasise on the preventive and control aspects such as physical distancing and handwashing,” he said.

Dr. Awate said at present, 5,89,158 people are in home quarantine and 28,084 in institutional quarantine facilities.