Maharashtra reports 9,361 new COVID-19 cases

Pune

21 June 2021 00:01 IST

9,101 recoveries in State; over 1,100 cases in Pune; surge of 747 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,361 new COVID-19 cases and 9,101 recoveries, taking its active case tally to 1,32,241, and the total case tally to 59,72,781

A total of 605 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 415 were part of the State Health Department’s ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. As many as 124 deaths occurred during the last 48 hours, and 66 occurred during the past week. The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,17,961, with the case fatality rate rising to 1.97%. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 57,19,457, with the recovery rate at 95.76%.

“Of 3,95,14,858 laboratory samples tested thus far, 59,72,781 (with the average case positivity rate falling incrementally to 15.12%) have returned positive, with over 2.02 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune recorded more than 1,100 new cases, taking its total cases to 10,44,156. As per State Health Department figures, 15 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 16,173. As per district authorities, the active case tally has dipped below the 10,000 mark, while the total death toll has reached 17,468.

Mumbai reported 747 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,20,013, while the active case tally stands at 18,591. As many as 19 fatalities took the toll to 15,298.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra recorded more than 1,000 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,41,403, of whom 10,264 are active. As many as 26 deaths saw the death toll rise to 4,382. Neighbouring Satara reported 728 new cases and 23 fatalities, taking its total cases to 1,85,423, of whom 7,690 are active. Its death toll has risen to 4,412.

Ratnagiri in the Konkan region reported 761 new cases and 26 deaths. The total case tally stands at 56,868, with the active case tally at 5,924. Its total death toll has touched 1,603.